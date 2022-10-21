Buccaneers Rule Out 4 Players For Game vs. Panthers

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 30: A general view of Raymond James Stadium during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 30, 2014 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be shorthanded for this Sunday's showdown with the Carolina Panthers.

On Friday, head coach Todd Bowles announced that defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, tight end Cameron Brate, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and wide receiver Julio Jones have been ruled out for Week 7.

Hicks and Brate have missed every practice session this week. The former is nursing a foot injury, whereas the latter is dealing with a neck injury.

Murphy-Bunting also missed every practice this week because of a quad injury. He has six tackles and an interception this season.

Jones was actually a limited participant in Thursday's practice, but clearly he's not ready to take on the Panthers for 60 minutes.

Fortunately for the Buccaneers, they'll still have plenty of marquee players on the field this Sunday.

Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Lavonte David, Devin White and several other starters are healthy heading into the weekend.