Buccaneers Rule Out 6 Players For Game vs. Ravens

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 30: A general view of Raymond James Stadium during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 30, 2014 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already ruled out a handful of key contributors for this Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Moments ago, the Buccaneers announced that wide receiver Russell Gage, safety Antoine Winfield, tight end Cameron Brate, offensive guard Luke Goedeke, and cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting will be inactive for Week 8.

These are all notable losses for the Buccaneers.

Davis and Murphy-Bunting are two of the top three cornerbacks on Tampa Bay's roster. Fortunately for the coaching staff, Jamel Dean is healthy.

Winfield, meanwhile, is a versatile safety who has an interception and forced fumble this season.

Moving over to the offensive side of the football, Brate and Gage being ruled out puts more pressure on Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to carry the passing game.

As for Goedeke's absence, that will force the Buccaneers to start either Nick Leverett or Brandon Walton at left guard.

The Buccaneers and Ravens will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.