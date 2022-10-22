Buccaneers Rule Out Key Player For Panthers Game

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts as confetti falls after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without one of their top cornerbacks this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Carlton Davis has been downgraded to out for Week 7. He's currently dealing with a hip injury.

Davis was a limited participant on Wednesday and Friday but didn't participate on Thursday. Clearly, the Buccaneers want to take a cautious approach to this situation.

In six games this season, Davis has 31 total tackles, four pass deflections and a forced fumble.

Davis won't be the only member of Tampa Bay's secondary sitting out this weekend's game. Veteran safety Logan Ryan has been placed on injured reserve due to a foot injury.

Additionally, the Buccaneers will be without defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, tight end Cameron Brate, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and wide receiver Julio Jones.

The Buccaneers will need Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum to step up on Sunday.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Panthers game is at 1 p.m. ET.