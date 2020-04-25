Antoine Winfield Jr. unfortunately didn’t hear his name called during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. However, the talented safety from Minnesota didn’t have to wait long on Day 2 to receive the best phone call of his life.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Winfield with the 45th pick in the draft. He’ll provide an immediate boost to a secondary that isn’t very deep at the moment.

Winfield is the son of former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Antoine Winfield, who starred collegiately at Ohio State. During his time in the NFL he made three Pro Bowl appearances and had 27 interceptions.

It’ll be tough for Winfield to match his father’s production at the next level, but he certainly has the talent to be a game-changer for the Buccaneers.

Bucs have taken Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. with the 45th pick, their pick in the second round. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 25, 2020

Injuries plagued the early portion of Winfield’s career at Minnesota. Fortunately, he stayed healthy for the 2019 season and showed scouts what he can do on a consistent basis.

Winfield had 83 tackles, three sacks and seven interceptions in his final season with the Golden Gophers.

Scouts have raved about Winfield’s instincts on the field, which he probably received from his father.

The NFC South is loaded at quarterback, so Winfield will get tested early against Drew Brees, Teddy Bridgewater and Matt Ryan.