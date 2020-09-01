The Buccaneers Signed A New Kicker On Tuesday Morning

The kicking competition in Tampa Bay is heating up.

The Buccaneers are less than two weeks from opening their 2020 season, but they’ve yet to decide on a starting placekicker. The NFC South franchise appears to be getting close to a decision, though.

Tuesday morning, the Buccaneers signed veteran NFL kicker Ryan Succop. The team waived Elliott Fry in a corresponding move.

Tampa Bay was disappointed with Fry’s showing in a scrimmage over the weekend. He missed a 49-yard field goal and an extra point.

“We can’t miss extra points,” head coach Bruce Arians said Sunday. “We can’t give away the easy points. Kicks inside the 30-yard line should be automatic.

“If you can hit a 56-yarder, that’s great. But when we drive the ball down to the 10 and miss a field goal, there’s nothing that tears a team more apart on offense than just, ‘Hey, we just took the ball down the field. We didn’t get any points.’ So, the ‘gimmes’ — who’s the most consistent? If you can do that and still kick 56, 57, now you’re All-Pro.”

Tampa Bay’s kicking competition is now down to Succop and last season’s starter, Matt Gay.

The Buccaneers are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.