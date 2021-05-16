Buccaneers Reportedly Signing Former Chiefs Defensive Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have brought back a majority of their Super Bowl winning roster this offseason, but have still looked for ways to improve this spring. On Sunday, the organization announced the addition of some veteran depth in the secondary.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bucs will sign former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Antonio Hamilton to a one-year deal. The 28-year-old was a free agent this offseason after spending just one year in Kansas City in 2020.

Hamilton proved to be a reliable special teams player for the Chiefs last season, playing just under of 75 percent of the team’s total special teams snaps. He tallied 12 total tackles, but also saw some action on defense, with one pass defense and one quarterback hit.

It’s unclear what his role will be in Tampa Bay, but it’s likely that Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will be able to find a spot to use Hamilton to the best of his ability.

Hamilton began his career with the Raiders, who he signed with as a undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State. He played in 12 games for the organization over two seasons before being waived in September of 2018.

He went on to spend two years with the New York Giants, where he earned his first two starts during the 2019 campaign. After hitting free agency last spring, he joined the Chiefs.

The Buccaneers boasted one of the strongest secondaries in the league last season and the unit proved to be a major reason for the team’s run to the Super Bowl. If Hamilton can fill some holes and provide some depth in Tampa Bay, the Bucs should feel even more reassured about their defense.