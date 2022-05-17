Buccaneers Special Teamer Didn't Show Up On Tuesday

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: A detailed view of Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets on the team bench ahead of the NFL game between Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' special teams unit wasn't at full strength this Tuesday for a voluntary OTA workout.

Veteran punter Bradley Pinion was not in attendance.

"Bucs punter Bradley Pinion, still on the roster but displaced by fourth-round pick Jake Camarda, was not in attendance at voluntary OTA workout today," Greg Auman of The Athletic announced on Twitter.

Pinion, 27, has been with the Buccaneers since 2019. In addition to being the team's punter, he handles kickoff duties.

During the 2021 season, Pinion averaged 42.5 yards per punt. It was the lowest mark of his NFL career.

The Buccaneers made it clear they're preparing to make a change at punter during the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting Georgia product Jake Camarda in the fourth round.

Camarda, a two-time All-SEC performer, averaged 46.7 yards per punt in his final season of college football.

If Camarda is ready to take over as the Week 1 punter for the Buccaneers, Pinion will need to look elsewhere for a starting gig.