Buccaneers Star "Feared" To Have Suffered Season-Ending Injury

Not only did the Buccaneers drop their third straight game on Thursday night, they lost All-Pro edge rusher Shaq Barrett to a serious injury.

Following the loss to the Ravens, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles announced that Barrett suffered an Achilles injury. He told reporters, "It doesn't look good."

Well, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the initial exams for Barrett indicate that he has a torn Achilles. He'll undergo an MRI this Friday to find out the specifics of his injury.

If Barrett did suffer a torn Achilles, his 2022 season will be over.

Barrett left Tampa Bay's locker room on Thursday night on crutches while wearing a walking boot. That's not a great sign.

This injury occurred during the second half of action. Barrett had four tackles and one sack prior to leaving the game.

Since joining the Buccaneers in 2019, Barrett has racked up 197 tackles and 40.5 sacks.

The Buccaneers should provide an official update on Barrett fairly soon.