Buccaneers Star Held Out Of Practice On Thursday

A closeup of two Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets.TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Helmets and an NFL football set behind the bench as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons at the Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs won 37 - 3 and clinched a playoff berth. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

The Buccaneers might end up being without one of their key defensive players against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul was limited in Tampa Bay’s practice on Wednesday. The veteran is dealing with a hand injury. To make matters worse, he missed the entirety of Thursday’s practice.

Now, Pierre-Paul’s availability for the Bucs’ Week 2 game is in question. His status figures to be a question mark up until the Bucs release their final injury report.

“Tampa Bay added veteran Steve McLendon to their injury report on a veteran rest day. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul joined him after being limited in practice on Wednesday,” the Bucs announced. “The team held their practice indoors with the threat of rain looming but had full participation from the other three players to appear with injury designations.”

This will probably end up being a game-time decision, considering it’s so late in the week. Stay tuned.

The Buccaneers began the 2021 season on a bright note with a thrilling win over the Dallas Cowboys. Tom Brady orchestrated another game-winning drive in the closing moments which was capped off by a game-winning field goal kick by Ryan Succop.

Tampa Bay now turns its attention to Sunday when it will take on the Atlanta Falcons.

