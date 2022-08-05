Buccaneers Star Mike Evans Suffers Injury At Training Camp

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 03: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is injured during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Training camp hasn't been too kind to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Friday morning, the team lost wide receiver Mike Evans to a lower body injury.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that Evans may have tweaked his hamstring during practice.

Evans left practice early because of this injury. The severity of it is unknown at this time.

The Buccaneers have already lost Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen to a season-ending knee injury. Losing a playmaker like Evans would be a devastating blow to their Super Bowl aspirations.

Evans has managed to have at least 1,000 receiving yards in every single season of his NFL career. Last year, he had 74 catches for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns.

It's not all bad news for the Buccaneers this Friday. Evans' co-star, Chris Godwin, participated in his first training camp practice of the year.

Hopefully, Evans just suffered a minor hamstring injury.