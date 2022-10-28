Buccaneers Star Out For Game After Being Carted To Locker Room

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers tries to avoid the tackle of Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett had a tremendous first half tonight against the Baltimore Ravens.

Unfortunately, Barrett's night was ended early in the second half, and now the Bucs have to hope he won't miss any additional time.

Barrett was carted to the locker room moments ago with what the Bucs are calling an ankle injury. He was quickly declared out for the remainder of the game.

Barrett posted four tackles and one sack of Lamar Jackson before getting injured. He is one of three players to get hurt tonight and be ruled out, along with Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman and Ravens tight end Mark Andrews.

Baltimore and Tampa Bay are tied at 10 late in the third quarter. The Bucs led 10-3 at halftime but the Ravens scored a touchdown on their initial drive of the second half.

You can watch the action on Amazon Prime Video.