The injuries continue to mount for the Buccaneers.

Star pass rusher Shaq Barrett has reportedly suffered an MCL sprain but it doesn’t look to be a long-term injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. More tests are expected to happen on Monday.

Initial indications are that Bucs’ standout pass rusher Shaq Barrett suffered an MCL sprain and “nothing long term”, per source. Further testing Monday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2021

Tampa Bay is already without Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette, and Mike Evans on the offensive side of the ball as well.

Having Barrett for any amount of time will be another big blow based on the season he’s had thus far. He has 47 total tackles (35 solo) along with nine sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and an interception.

Before he got injured against Carolina, he had four total tackles along with a sack and two passes defended.

Tampa Bay was able to get to 11-4 and clinch a spot in the NFL playoffs with a 32-6 win in Carolina. It was a big bounce-back for the Bucs after they got shutout last Sunday night against the Saints, 9-0, and couldn’t do anything right.

Next up for the Bucs will be a date with the Jets on Jan. 2. It remains to be seen if Barrett will be available for that contest.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.