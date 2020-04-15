Report: Bucs Could Try To Trade Key Offensive Player

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look very different in 2020. Obviously, Tom Brady takes over as starting quarterback, the biggest change for the franchise in some time.

As a result, former No. 1 pick Jameis Winston is now a free agent. He may not be the only former first-round pick on the move from the team. Tight end O.J. Howard could wind up getting dealt, according to one insider.

Howard was the No. 19 overall pick in 2017. The former Alabama player looks like the ideal tight end, at 6-foot-6, 251 pounds with wide receiver speed. He hasn’t quite broken out as a big-time, top flight weapon at tight end.

Former Browns and Patriots staffer Michael Lombardi discussed a potential Howard move on a new episode of his podcast “The GM Shuffle.” Per Greg Auman of The Athletic, Lombardi believes the team will make Howard available ahead of next week’s NFL Draft.

Lombardi says he was told by a league source that Bucs are trying to trade O.J. Howard: "I think Howard's got a great name, but I think there's an instinctive issue going on. I think he's going to be available." Said he wouldn't be surprised if he's traded next week. (28:30 mark) https://t.co/BtsoLD5Fjv — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 15, 2020

Howard has been fairly productive for the Buccaneers. He’s averaged 485 yards per season through three years in the NFL.

His scoring production fell this past season. After 11 touchdowns through his first two seasons, he caught just one touchdown from Jameis Winston in 2019. With his size, he should be a matchup nightmare for teams in the red zone.

He should draw some interest if the Bucs do make him available. We should find out more ahead of the NFL Draft, which begins next Thursday, Apr. 23.

[The GM Shuffle]