Buccaneers Veteran OL Suffered Potential Career-Ending Injury

Injuries have been the end of many promising NFL careers. Sadly, that could wind up being the case for Tampa Bay Buccaneers center A.Q. Shipley.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said that the stinger Shipley is believed to have suffered is something more serious. Arians said that after reviewing Shipley’s MRI and X-rays, the team determined that he should retire.

“He had had what we thought was a stinger. He had had this injury back in 2013 I believe,” Arians said. “Once we did the MRI and X-rays, it was determined that he really shouldn’t play anymore.”

As for next steps, Arians said that Shipley will go to IR immediately. But he’s pledged to give Shipley a coaching job.

“He’ll be going on IR and starting his coaching career. He aspires to be a coach, and I think he’s gonna be a great one, so we’ll get him started to make sure he likes this life.”

A.Q. Shipley going from player ➡️ coach#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/JnsAI2yMPD — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) November 27, 2020

Arians and Shipley have been very close over the years. The Bucs head coach was an assistant at Pittsburgh when he was drafted in the 7th round of the 2009 NFL Draft. Their rapport was so good that Shipley followed Arians around the league to the Colts, Cardinals and finally the Buccaneers.

Shipley’s NFL career ends with 72 starts in 110 games played. He spent four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, two with the Indianapolis Colts, two with the Philadelphia Eagles, and one each with the Bucs, Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

Good luck in your post-playing career!