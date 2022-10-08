Buccaneers Wide Receiver Added To Injury Report

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 30: A general view of Raymond James Stadium during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 30, 2014 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiving corps is still pretty banged up heading into Week 5.

On Friday, the Buccaneers listed wide receivers Julio Jones and Breshad Perriman as questionable. Roughly 24 hours later, they added another wideout to their injury report.

Russell Gage is now being listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Gage is nursing a back injury. Earlier this season, he was dealing with a hamstring injury.

The Buccaneers signed Gage to a three-year, $30 million contract this past offseason. He has 21 receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown this season.

If Gage can't go this Sunday, the Buccaneers will lean heavily on Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. They're both healthy heading into this Week 5 matchup.

Tampa Bay's offense finally woke up last Sunday, scoring 31 points against the Kansas City Chiefs. Buccaneers fans would welcome a similar performance with open arms this weekend.