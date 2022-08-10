Buccaneers Wide Receiver Leaves Practice With Apparent Injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage left today's joint practice with the Dolphins early with an apparent leg injury.
According to reporters on the scene, Gage was running a route in 1-on-1's when he pulled up lame. The positive news is he was able to make it off the field under his own power.
Gage is heading into his first season in Tampa Bay after signing a three-year, $30 million free agent contract this offseason.
The Bucs already have Mike Evans dealing with a balky hamstring, so losing Gage for an extended period of time would be frustrating.
On the bright side, Chris Godwin has been practicing as he continues to recover from an ACL injury, and newly-signed veteran Julio Jones has reportedly looked good in camp.
Gage appeared in 61 games over the last four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, catching 193 passes for 2,065 yards and nine touchdowns.