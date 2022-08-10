Buccaneers Wide Receiver Leaves Practice With Injury: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: A general view of the field taken during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Seahawks defeated the Buccaneers 10-6. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage left practice early this Wednesday due to a lower body injury.

According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, it looks Gage suffered an injury to his left ankle or foot. The team has not released an official update yet.

The Buccaneers signed Gage to a three-year, $30 million contract this offseason. During the 2021 season, he had 66 catches for 770 yards and four touchdowns as a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

Obviously, Buccaneers fans aren't thrilled about this news.

Gage has been a standout at camp for the Buccaneers this summer.

"The receivers are doing a good job," Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said, via NFL.com. "Gage has really been the one to stand out. I don't think we've covered him [on a route] yet. He's been doing a good job the past couple of days. Again, we're out of pads, but he's a guy that flashes and shows quickness and fluidity and everything else that I've seen the past two days."

In the event Gage has to miss time, the Buccaneers will lean heavily on Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones.

The Buccaneers could also give more first-team reps to Cyril Grayson Jr. or Tyler Johnson.