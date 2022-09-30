Buccaneers Wide Receiver Needs "Miraculous Recovery" To Play This Weekend

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet sits on the field during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 16, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It appears the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be shorthanded at wide receiver yet again.

On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles announced that Breshad Perriman is doubtful for this weekend's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Perriman, 29, is dealing with injuries to his knee and hamstring.

Bowles said that Perriman would need "a miraculous recovery" in order to play on Sunday.

Perriman isn't the only wideout on the Buccaneers dealing with an injury right now.

Chris Godwin and Julio Jones are expected to be game-time decisions against the Chiefs. Both were able to practice on a limited basis this Friday.

Godwin is dealing with a hamstring injury and Jones is nursing a knee injury. They haven't played since Week 1.

It's not all bad news for the Buccaneers. Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans is set to return from his one-game suspension.

The Buccaneers should have new updates on Godwin, Jones and Perriman on Sunday.