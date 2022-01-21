Buccaneers Will Reportedly Be Without 2 Key Offensive Players vs. Rams

Despite picking up some big injuries against the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have seemingly overcome the biggest ones. But there are still a few players who may not be able to play against the Rams this Sunday.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced that wide receiver Breshad Perriman and running back Ronald Jones were the only two players who didn’t practice today. Perriman is dealing with “a torn muscle in his side,” while Jones is battling an ankle injury.

Perriman had 11 receptions for 167 yards and a touchdown in the regular season and started against the Eagles in their Wild Card matchup. He had one catch for five yards in the 31-15 win.

Jones played in the Bucs’ first 16 games before suffering his injury in Week 17. He did not play in the Bucs’ season finale or on Sunday against the Eagles.

Arians said Perriman has “a torn muscle in his side,” and he and Jones were the only two players who didn’t practice today. We’ll wait for final injury report but both sound like they’ll be ruled out for Sunday. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 21, 2022

But we still don’t know the status of the Buccaneers’ two injured starting offensive linemen. Ryan Jensen and Tristan Wirfs have been limited in practice this week after being knocked out of the Eagles game.

We’ll find out later this day what their status for Sunday against the Rams is. But the fact that Arians didn’t immediately rule those two players out bodes well for Sunday.

Will injuries have an impact on the Bucs’ performance this weekend?

The game will be played at 3:00 p.m. EST and will air on NBC.