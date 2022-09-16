Buccaneers Will Reportedly Be Without Star Wide Receiver This Weekend

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Helmets and an NFL football set behind the bench as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons at the Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs won 37 - 3 and clinched a playoff berth. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

The good news is that Mike Evans and Julio Jones appear much healthier and are likely to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New Orleans Saints this coming Sunday. The bad news is that one of their other top receivers won't.

According to Bucs insider Greg Auman of The Athletic, Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin is expected to miss Sunday's game. He's been battling a hamstring injury all week and has not practiced.

Godwin did start in the Bucs' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. He had three receptions for 35 yards in the 19-3 win on Sunday night.

But Godwin also left the game after playing just 19 snaps. The Bucs offense was left pretty uninspired for most of the game.

Injuries have been a bit of an issue for Chris Godwin over the past few years. He's missed nine games over the past three seasons, including last year's two playoff games.

When healthy though, Godwin is a top-tier receiver who can keep any defense honest. Over the past four seasons he has 308 receptions for 4,118 yards and 28 touchdowns while reaching the Pro Bowl twice.

Together with Mike Evans, Godwin helps form one of the best receiving duos in the NFL.

The New Orleans Saints are no pushovers, so the Bucs are very likely to feel Godwin's absence during that game.

The game will be played at 1 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.