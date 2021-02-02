Buccaneers Won’t Be Able To Fire Cannons At Super Bowl – Here’s Why

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will feel right at home playing the Super Bowl in Raymond James Stadium–at least until they score a touchdown.

According to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, the NFL has ruled that the Bucs are not permitted to fire their famous in-stadium cannons after every touchdown and for every point scored. This is Tampa Bay’s tradition for regular season and postseason home games.

However, the Super Bowl is supposed to be a “neutral site” matchup, even if the Bucs are about to become the first team in NFL history to play for a title on their home turf. As a result, the cannons are banned so they don’t convey a homefield advantage.

Tampa Bay will be allowed to fire the cannons when the team is introduced pregame.

The NFL tells me that cannons will NOT fire at Raymond James Stadium Sunday. Only when the team is introduced. Story to come. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) February 2, 2021

The Bucs released a statement on the NFL’s decision, which can be found below.

“While the cannons may not fire in their typical fashion, we look forward to showcasing parts of our tradition while working within the league’s guidelines,” the team said.

While the cannons may not fire in their typical fashion, we look forward to showcasing parts of our tradition while working within the league’s guidelines. pic.twitter.com/HOxqtZj6kQ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 2, 2021

Super Bowl LV between the Bucs and Kansas City Chiefs is set for 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS.