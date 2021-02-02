The Spun

Buccaneers Won’t Be Able To Fire Cannons At Super Bowl – Here’s Why

A general view of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stadium.TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 30: A general view of Raymond James Stadium during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 30, 2014 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will feel right at home playing the Super Bowl in Raymond James Stadium–at least until they score a touchdown.

According to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, the NFL has ruled that the Bucs are not permitted to fire their famous in-stadium cannons after every touchdown and for every point scored. This is Tampa Bay’s tradition for regular season and postseason home games.

However, the Super Bowl is supposed to be a “neutral site” matchup, even if the Bucs are about to become the first team in NFL history to play for a title on their home turf. As a result, the cannons are banned so they don’t convey a homefield advantage.

Tampa Bay will be allowed to fire the cannons when the team is introduced pregame.

The Bucs released a statement on the NFL’s decision, which can be found below.

“While the cannons may not fire in their typical fashion, we look forward to showcasing parts of our tradition while working within the league’s guidelines,” the team said.

Super Bowl LV between the Bucs and Kansas City Chiefs is set for 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS.


