The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to be a bit shorthanded when they take on the Atlanta Falcons this weekend. Moments ago, the team announced that Donovan Smith was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Smith, the starting left tackle for the Buccaneers, has started all 13 games this season. He’s been so dependable that he’s only missed one start since being drafted by the team in 2015.

Although he didn’t test positive for COVID-19, the NFL protocols require Smith to miss this Sunday’s game. The Penn State product provided some information on his status in a statement.

“I had close contact with a family member who recently tested positive for COVID-19,” Smith said in a statement. “As per the NFL’s new intensive protocols, I am now in a self-quarantine and will unfortunately not be available for this Sunday’s game in Atlanta. I wish I could be out there with my guys for this important game, but I understand and respect the protocols that have been put in place for the safety of our players, coaches and staff.”

Statement from T Donovan Smith: pic.twitter.com/abdASlTOC6 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 18, 2020

Josh Wells will likely start in Smith’s absence this weekend.

The Buccaneers might also be without Ronald Jones this weekend. In addition to dealing with a finger injury, the third-year running back was placed on the COVID-19 list.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Falcons game is at 1 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

[Tampa Bay Buccaneers]