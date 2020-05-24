Buccaneers WR Uses 1 Word To Describe QB Tom Brady

It’s safe to say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receivers are excited about the future with quarterback Tom Brady.

Tampa Bay’s offense has spent the past couple of seasons being led by Jameis Winston. The former No. 1 overall draft pick is talented, but also inconsistent and extremely turnover prone.

Brady, of course, is a much different story. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is arguably the greatest of all-time at his position.

According to Tampa Bay wide receiver Chris Godwin, it’s not arguable. Godwin used one word to describe Brady: G.O.A.T.

Godwin said he had to pinch himself when he learned of Brady’s signing in March.

“So when we got back, I’m hearing all this buzz about Tom,” Godwin said on FOX Football Now with Erin Andrews, Peter Schrager and Charissa Thompson. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, well, you know the (Los Angeles) Chargers are an option. He’s from that side of the country.’ I’m like, ‘What’s the odds?’ And then a couple days later, it hits.

“I’m like, ‘Yo, this is unreal. I get to catch passes from the G.O.A.T.’ But for me, I’m trying to learn. I’m still a student of the game. And so, if I don’t pick his brain as much as possible over these next couple of years, I’m doing myself a disservice. So that’s my main goal.”

Godwin has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL since coming into the league in 2017. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2019.

His future is even brighter now that Brady has arrived in Tampa Bay.