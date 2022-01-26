There’s a growing sense that Tom Brady’s decision on his NFL future will come down to how badly he wants to spend time with his family and his wife, Gisele Bundchen. So Buccaneers fans are trying to appeal to Gisele directly to help them out.

Earlier this week, Brady took to Instagram and reflected on the season now that it’s over. But before that, Brady had said that he plans on taking some time to think about what he’ll do next before committing to play in 2022.

So when Gisele saw Brady’s Instagram post and reacted with a praying hands emoji, Buccaneers fans knew who to talk to. Hundreds have replied to Gisele in the comments, begging her to convince Brady to stay.

Some of the comments range from confidence that one more year will get them another ring, to wanting Brady to keep inspiring people to play. But the biggest sentiment is that Brady can still play at a high level.

“@gisele just one more season please! He inspire so many people football will never be the same without him,” one fan replied.

“Let Brady play one final season to see if he snags another Superbowl then be done ! He played wayyy too good last season to not run it back,” wrote another.

“1 more ring!” a third fan wrote.

Brady led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns this past year. Clearly the man still has more in the tank.

Will Gisele Bundchen convince him to play in 2022?