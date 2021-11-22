Bucs Announce Significant Roster Move For Monday Night

Prior to tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup with the New York Giants, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated two players off injured reserve.

One of those players is cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, who started for Tampa Bay in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys but has not played since. Murphy-Bunting dislocated his elbow against Dallas and has missed the last eight games.

“I think Sean has shown me that he’s probably ready to go, and we’ll just see if we’re going to make that roster move yet,” Bucs head coach Bruce Arians had said this weekend. “We’ll wait and see where that one goes, but he’s ready.”

In addition to Murphy-Bunting, the Bucs also activated long snapper Zach Triner, who has not played since Week 1 either. Triner has been dealing with a finger issue.

We’re not sure if Arians will immediately insert Murphy-Bunting back into the starting lineup, but we’d expect the third-year pro to have a role on defense tonight. A second-round pick in 2019, Murphy-Bunting started 23 games in his first two NFL seasons.

Losers of two in a row, the Bucs will look to get back in the win column against the Giants tonight. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.