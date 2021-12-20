Bucs Announce Brutal Injury Diagnosis For Chris Godwin

Earlier this Monday, it was reported that Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin would miss the rest of the regular season with an MCL injury. Unfortunately, his injury is way worse than people expected.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians just announced that Godwin is done for the rest of the season, including the playoffs. That’s because he suffered a torn ACL.

Godwin’s injury occurred this past Sunday night on a tough collision with Saints cornerback P.J. Williams. He tried to warm up on the sidelines to see if his knee would hold up, but the Buccaneers ultimately ruled him out.

The timing of this injury is brutal for Godwin. The Pro Bowl wideout is set to be a free agent after this season.

Godwin was on track to have the best year of his career, hauling in 98 passes for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns. It’ll be tough to replace that type of production at this stage in the season.

With Godwin officially out for the rest of the season, the Buccaneers will need to rely heavily on Mike Evans and Antonio Brown. The former was also banged up last night, while the latter was suspended three games for violating the league’s COVID-19 policy.

The Buccaneers will be back in action this Sunday against the Panthers.