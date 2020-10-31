Bucs Announce Chris Godwin’s Official Status For Monday

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be a bit shorthanded on offense when they face the New York Giants on Monday. Moments ago, the team officially announced Chris Godwin’s status for Week 8.

It’s been an injury-riddled season for Godwin in 2020. He suffered a concussion back in Week 1 of the season, forcing him to miss the following game. He then suffered a hamstring injury a few weeks later that kept him out of action for multiple games.

The latest injury to Godwin is a fractured left index finger. It occurred last Sunday when he caught a touchdown pass in the second half against the Raiders.

Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud said the team is hopeful that Godwin will return to action Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. As for the team’s upcoming matchup, he’s been officially ruled out.

WR Chris Godwin is the only Buccaneer ruled out for MNF.

Godwin has been effective when he’s healthy this season. In four games, the Penn State product has 25 receptions for 279 yards and two touchdowns.

Tampa Bay should be fine on offense without Godwin for the immediate future.

It’s worth noting that Antonio Brown is expected to make his debut for the Buccaneers next weekend. He could provide a major boost to the offense, especially if Godwin isn’t ready to suit up.

For now, the Buccaneers’ offense will run through Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski, Ronald Jones and Scotty Miller.