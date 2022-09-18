Bucs Announce Decision On Julio Jones For Today

TAMPA, FL - AUG 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (85) catches a pass during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 09, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After recording three receptions for 69 yards and another 17 rushing yards against the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones picked up a knee injury and barely practiced this week.

Unfortunately, that knee injury is too serious for Jones to play Sunday. Jones has been listed as inactive for today's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Jones did not practice at all this week, so he would have needed to demonstrate a massive turnaround in order to play. Clearly, he didn't reach that milestone.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, head coach Todd Bowles was willing to give Jones a chance to play prior to the game.

But after looking at him in the pregame warmups, the decision was made to rest him.

Julio Jones is in his first year with the Buccaneers after spending the 2021 season with the Tennessee Titans. But injuries limited him to just 10 out of 17 games last year.

Jones has now missed 15 games since 2020, but has still been money as a receiver when healthy. In the last 20 games he's played, Jones has averaged over 63 yards per game and reeled in over 70-percent of his targets.

Unfortunately for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jones isn't the only star wide receiver they're going to be missing today. Wide receiver Chris Godwin is also out with an injury.

Wide receiver Mike Evans is active though.

The game will be played at 1 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.