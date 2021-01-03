Bucs Announce Injury Update For Mike Evans

One fear that all of the playoff-bound teams have in Week 17 is losing key players to injury. Unfortunately, that fear has been realized for the Bucs after the injury to star wide receiver Mike Evans.

After suffering a scary-looking knee injury in the first quarter, Evans was taken to the locker room – and not without some discomfort. The Buccaneers have since come out with an update on their star wide receiver.

Evans has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury. The speed that announcement came with doesn’t bode well for Evans as the Buccaneers head into Wildcard weekend.

The injury to Evans came just one play after a 20-yard grab that put him over 1,000 yards on the season. Evans is now the first player in NFL history with seven straight 1,000-yard seasons to start his career.

WR Mike Evans is out for the remainder of the game (knee). pic.twitter.com/qJ70bN1197 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 3, 2021

One can only hope that team’s decision to rule him out was only precautionary, but the footage doesn’t paint a rosy picture. Evans has played every game this season, but the Bucs have struggled when he hasn’t dominated.

The Bucs are 4-0 when Evans goes over 100 yards on the day, but 6-5 when he’s limited.

Tampa Bay are getting ready for their first playoff game since 2007. They’d certainly like to be at full strength for whoever they get pitted against.

Can the Bucs win their Wild Card game without Mike Evans?