Bucs Announce Mike Evans’ Status For Game vs. Saints

Mike Evans will be active for Tampa Bay’s season-opening contest against New Orleans.

The Buccaneers announced shortly before 3 p.m. E.T. on Sunday that Evans will play against the Saints. The Pro Bowl wide receiver has been limited all week with a hamstring injury.

Tampa Bay officially announced a decision on Evans about an hour and a half before kickoff against the Saints.

Mike Evans is active and will play today in Bucs' opener vs. Saints. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 13, 2020

The NFL Network spoke earlier about how big of an impact Evans should have on the Bucs’ offense with Tom Brady:

The availability of Evans is a good sign for Brady, who looks to make a splash in his debut as the Bucs’ quarterback. While Evans only represents half of Tampa Bay’s dynamic duo of wideouts, his presence alone may ensure some favorable matchups for teammate Chris Godwin. The same goes for the Bucs’ tight end trio of Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, who will all be featured in head coach Bruce Arians’ 12-personnel sets this season.

Unsurprisingly, Brady and Evans are getting some work in before kickoff.

Tom Brady is on the bus, wearing an orange @TB12sports t-shirt. Mike Evans among others on their way to the Superdome. As usual, some players like arriving earlier than others. pic.twitter.com/MEhxE5n6PV — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 13, 2020

Tampa Bay and New Orleans are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. this afternoon.

The game will be televised on FOX, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the call.