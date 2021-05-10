Bucs Announce Official Decision On QB Blaine Gabbert

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need more depth at the quarterback position, and luckily for them, Blaine Gabbert is still available for the taking.

The Buccaneers will have Tom Brady under center for at least two more seasons. They’ll also have new draftee Kyle Trask, the former star quarterback at Florida, in the quarterback room.

Tampa Bay still needs some more experienced depth at the position. The Buccaneers added such depth on Monday. Gabbert is heading back to Tampa for at least one more year.

The Buccaneers announced on Monday they’ve officially re-signed Gabbert. Take a look.

We've re-signed QB Blaine Gabbert.#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 10, 2021

Gabbert is reportedly getting a one-year deal worth $2.5 million, according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

“Bucs are re-signing QB Blaine Gabbert to a one-year, $2.5-million deal, per source,” Fowler said on Twitter. “Top backup to Brady back in fold for Super Bowl champs.”

Bucs are re-signing QB Blaine Gabbert to a one-year, $2.5-million deal, per source. Top backup to Brady back in fold for Super Bowl champs. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 5, 2021

The Buccaneers probably aren’t too comfortable handing rookie quarterback Kyle Trask the backup gig just yet. Blaine Gabbert will stay in the role for the time being.

Trask could be Tampa’s future franchise quarterback, though. It all depends on when Tom Brady decides to stop playing and how Trask adapts to NFL defenses.

The former Florida quarterback was terrific for the Gators and a steal for the Bucs in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He’ll have both Brady and Gabbert to learn from as he begins his professional career.