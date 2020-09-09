Bucs Announce Official Injury Update For WR Mike Evans

Bruce Arians had unfortunate news to report this Wednesday regarding superstar wideout Mike Evans. It turns out his status for Week 1 between the Buccaneers and Saints is now in question.

Tampa Bay originally called it a “soft tissue” injury for Evans. We finally have a little bit more information on what the Buccaneers wideout is dealing with.

Evans officially missed Wednesday’s practice due to a hamstring injury. Even if he misses practice on Thursday and Friday, the Texas A&M product could suit up on Sunday.

“We’ll take it all the way to the wire with him,” Arians told ESPN reporter Jenna Laine. “He’s got 1,000 reps already for this game, the whole camp. So it’ll just be a game-time decision. If he doesn’t go Friday, we’ll take it all the way to the ballgame. If he can’t play, other guys will step in and step up.”

Bucs are officially listing it as a hamstring injury for WR Mike Evans, who finished last season on IR with a hamstring injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2020

Knocking off the Saints is already a tough challenge to begin with. If Evans doesn’t play, the Buccaneers will need heroic performances from Tom Brady and Chris Godwin.

Evans missed the last three games of the 2019 season due to a hamstring injury. The Bucs have to be careful with their top wideout this weekend.

Kickoff for the Bucs-Saints game is at 4:25 p.m. ET from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. As of now, Evans should be considered a game-time decision.

