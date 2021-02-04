Antonio Brown’s health is a major concern with just several days to go until the Bucs take on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Brown suffered a knee injury several weeks ago and missed the NFC Championship as a result. The Bucs didn’t skip a beat without him, beating the Green Bay Packers 31-26 to advance to Super Bowl LV.

There’s growing optimism Brown will be able to suit up and take on the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. The former superstar was listed “full participant” for Thursday’s practice.

The Bucs’ monitoring of Brown’s knee swelling “went well” on Thursday, per NFL insider James Palmer. This is encouraging as Super Bowl LV.

WR Antonio Brown (knee) was upgraded to a full participant today. Limited yesterday. Apparently the swelling they wanted to monitor this morning went well. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 4, 2021

Tampa Bay doesn’t need Antonio Brown to play on Sunday to beat the Chiefs, but it certainly wouldn’t hurt.

The former superstar has shown flashes of brilliance this season. His most productive game came in early January when he caught 11 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons. Tampa Bay will be tough to beat this Sunday if Brown can put up similar numbers.

The Bucs are clicking on both sides of the ball heading into this weekend’s game. Tampa Bay’s defense, in particular, looks like it has what it takes to slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ supporting cast.

Brown, meanwhile, appears to be on track to play in Super Bowl LV. We’ll find out soon.