Buccaneers Release Statement On The Antonio Brown Story

The Miami Herald reported a troubling story on Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Monday evening.

Brown, who signed with the Buccaneers in October, is accused of a troubling outburst at his luxury home community in Hollywood, Fla. last month.

According to the story, Brown is accused of destroying a security camera and hurling a bicycle at a security guard shack. No charges were filed by the homeowners association president, though she reportedly feared retaliation by Brown.

Monday night, the Buccaneers responded to the story. Tampa Bay is standing by its wide receiver, with the franchise saying he’s behaved appropriately since joining the team.

“We are aware of the reported incident involving Antonio Brown prior to his signing. When Antonio joined us, we were clear about what we expected and required of him. Thus far, he has met all the expectations we have in place,” the statement reads.

Brown signed with the Bucs toward the end of October. He’s played in two games for Tampa Bay since his eight-game NFL suspension ended. Brown has 10 catches for 100 yards in two games.

The Bucs lost to the Saints in his first appearance, though they rebounded with a blowout win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Tampa Bay is scheduled to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night next week.