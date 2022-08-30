Bucs Are Releasing Wide Receiver In Shocking Move

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 30: A general view of Raymond James Stadium during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 30, 2014 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

There are always a few surprising cuts made before Week 1 of the NFL season. With that said, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just shocked the rest of the league by releasing wide receiver Tyler Johnson.

Johnson was selected by the Buccaneers in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was an All-Big Ten player coming out of Minnesota.

As a rookie, Johnson had 12 catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns. His production increased during the 2021 season, as he hauled in 36 passes for 360 yards.

The expectation was that Johnson would be the fifth wide receiver on Tampa Bay's depth chart. Instead, the Buccaneers decided to release him.

Johnson should receive interest from other teams in need of help at wide receiver. At 24 years old, his best days are most likely ahead of him.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, still have plenty of talent on offense. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage and Julio Jones will anchor their receiving corps this fall.

Johnson should land on another NFL roster before the start of the regular season.