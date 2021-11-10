Bruce Arians Announces Concerning Injury Update On WR Chris Godwin

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already dealing with an injury to wide receiver Antonio Brown. Now, Chris Godwin is also banged up.

Godwin, who leads the Bucs in receptions (50) and receiving yards (660), did not practice today, head coach Bruce Arians revealed moments ago. The fifth-year wideout was sidelined with a foot issue.

Arians said it is unclear whether or not Godwin will be able to play this Sunday.

If Godwin can’t go, the Bucs will be down two of their top three wide receivers. Brown has been out since injuring his ankle in Week 6, and though he seems to be making some progress, he isn’t expected to return this week. Tight end Rob Gronkowski is also expected to miss another game as he battles rib injuries.

Tampa Bay signed veteran Breshad Perriman on Tuesday, and there’s a chance the speedster will have a chance to see the field right away in his second stint with his new (old) team. Perriman played in 14 games for the Bucs in 2019, catching 36 passes for 645 yards and six touchdowns.

Tampa Bay will take on the Washington Football Team this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.