Bucs Announce Chris Godwin’s Official Status For Week 2

The Buccaneers will officially be without top wide receiver Chris Godwin for tomorrow’s Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Godwin has been in concussion protocol all week, the result of a hit during last week’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. Prior to today, he was listed as doubtful for Sunday’s home opener.

The Bucs declared Godwin out moments ago, promoting wide receiver Cyril Grayson from the practice squad to the active roster.

Godwin led the Bucs with six receptions for 79 yards in Week 1. With the fourth-year pro sitting out this week, Tom Brady will have to rely on Mike Evans and Scotty Miller at wideout tomorrow.

WR Chris Godwin has been ruled out for Sunday. View the rest of our gameday roster moves ⬇️https://t.co/EDnIcnf6GU — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 19, 2020

Without question, the Bucs–and fantasy football owners–will miss Godwin this week. However, it’s better to be safe than sorry when it comes to concussions.

Tampa Bay and Carolina will kick off at 1 p.m. ET tomorrow on FOX. Both teams are looking for their first win.