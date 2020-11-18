The Spun

Bucs Coach Bruce Arians Makes Honest Admission About His Team Right Now

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians speaks to Tom Brady at practice.TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 28: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with Tom Brady #12 during training camp at Raymond James Stadium on August 28, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the last teams in the league to have a bye week, and head coach Bruce Arians is trying to work through that reality right now.

Tampa Bay (7-3) will play 12 games before finally having a bye in Week 13. Along with NFC South rival Carolina, the Bucs are the one of the last two teams two be idle this season.

With no game this week until Monday night, Arians decided to try and build in some extra rest for his team. Yesterday, he admitted publicly that the Bucs are “tired” right now.

“I gave the guys off until Thursday; we’re a really tired team,” Arians said via JoeBucsFan.com. “We haven’t had a bye yet. So this is kind of a little bit of a mini-bye for us. And then Friday and Saturday night, we’ll practice at night, the same time as the game. Do a couple of different things on Monday morning to try and shake it up and see if we can start the game better.”

Extra time off isn’t the only change Arians is making this week. He’s having his team practice at night Friday and Saturday in an attempt to alleviate some of the primetime woes the Bucs have suffered through this year.

“Like I said, we’ve got to try something,” Arians said this week. “Luckily we have an indoor facility and we can work at night. So we’re going to do that and hopefully get a better result to start a ballgame at night.”

The Bucs will host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 11.


