Bucs Coach Has Telling Update On WR Antonio Brown

The Buccaneers‘ injury report on Thursday turned a lot of heads, as Antonio Brown was listed as a non-participant due to an ankle injury. On Friday afternoon, Buccaneers interim coach Harold Goodwin had an update on the All-Pro wide receiver.

Goodwin told reporters that Brown “tweaked” his ankle a little in practice this week. Brown hasn’t been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jets, though.

The Buccaneers will make a decision on Brown’s status for Week 17 based on how he’s feeling this Sunday. That gives Brown two days to rest his sore ankle.

Brown has already missed an extended period of time this year because of an ankle injury, so the Buccaneers will most likely take a cautious approach here.

Goodwin says Antonio Brown "tweaked" his ankle a little in practice this week but is still possible to play this week. They'll decide how he feels Sunday and go from there. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 31, 2021

Last Sunday’s game against the Panthers was the first time Brown suited up for the Buccaneers since mid-October. He didn’t disappoint, hauling in 10 passes for 101 yards.

If Brown is unable to go on Sunday against the Jets, the Buccaneers’ offense will have to run through Tyler Johnson, Breshad Perriman and a few other role players.

The good news for the Buccaneers, however, is that Mike Evans might be able to play. He was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday morning.