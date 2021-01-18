Bucs Could Reportedly Get Major Boost For NFC Championship

The Bucs are just one game away from reaching Super Bowl LV. First, they’ll have to beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship this Sunday.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers beat Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round on Sunday. The Tampa Bay defense was phenomenal, intercepting Brees three times and holding Michael Thomas without a single catch.

Believe it or not, the Bucs defense could be even better this coming Sunday. Why? A key defensive player has been removed from the injured reserve and added to the active roster.

Vita Vea has been out the past three months after suffering a fractured ankle in October. The Bucs removed Vea from the injured reserve on Monday and there’s growing optimism he could suit up and play against the Packers this Sunday, per Tampa Bay insider Greg Auman. This could be a massive boost for an already surging defense.

This would be a significant addition to Bucs defensive front, even in a limited return. It's been more than three months since his injury. https://t.co/SU2chReRXs — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 18, 2021

Vita Vea’s availability this Sunday could have a pretty drastic impact on the game’s outcome.

Vea’s injury was previously believed to be season ending, but Tampa Bay’s playoff run has allowed the third-year player extra time to heal. There’s now a chance he could suit up and play, most likely on a limited basis this Sunday. If Vea’s unable to give it a go this weekend, he should have enough time to suit up and play in Super Bowl LV if the Bucs advance as far.

Defensive depth is key at this point in the playoffs. It appears the Bucs are getting healthy when it matters most.