Bucs DC Todd Bowles Has Unique Compliment For Tom Brady

Tom Brady throws a pass in training camp for the Bucs.TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 04: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers works out during a practice at AdventHealth Training Center on August 04, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the 2020 season as a playoff contender in the NFC after adding quarterback Tom Brady in free agency.

Brady decided to take his talents away from New England for the first time. After two decades with the Patriots, he left Bill Belichick and the AFC behind.

Over the past few weeks, Brady has been working with his teammates to build some chemistry ahead of the 2020 season. His teammates and coaches have been nothing but complimentary of his play on the field.

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles paid an interesting compliment to Brady this week. The former New York Jets head coach said Brady throws “great incompletions.”

“The biggest compliment I can give him is that he throws great incompletions. Meaning that if his guy doesn’t get the ball, he puts it in a place where you really can’t [get it],”  He’s really like a pitcher – he can paint the outside of the plate, he can throw it down and away, he can throw it high and tight. It’s very understated, but it’s very important as a quarterback.”

Last year, the Buccaneers watched at Jameis Winston threw 30 interceptions. Now, they’ll have Brady, who rarely throws the ball to the other team, under center.

The six-time Super Bowl champion will have plenty of elite receiving threats like Chris Godwin and Mike Evans as well.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.