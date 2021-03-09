The Bucs Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Chris Godwin

Not surprisingly, standout wide receiver Chris Godwin will be back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for at least the 2021 season.

The Bucs are putting the franchise tag on Godwin, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Obviously, there’s still hope the two sides can work out a long-term deal, but Godwin will return for 2021 at minimum.

With this decision behind them, we’ll see if Tampa Bay can make progress on re-signing linebackers Shaq Barrett and Lavonte David, who are pending free agents.

Buccaneers informed WR Chris Godwin he is being franchise tagged, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2021

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” last month, Godwin provided an honest perspective on the possibility of getting franchise tagged.

“I think I’m in the same boat as a lot of players,” Godwin said. “You want to get some long-term security. You want the team to commit to you as well. I think an extension would be ideal, but at the end of the day, if the franchise [tag] is what happens, that’s what I gotta do.”

Today’s news means Tom Brady will have both of his top wide receivers back in the fold in 2021. Godwin caught 65 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games.