Bucs’ Decision On Chris Godwin Might Come Down To Tom Brady

Tom Brady has only played one season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it appears he already has a say in the team’s personnel decisions.

With multiple starters set to be free agents this offseason, Tampa Bay has to decide who will stay and who will go. Chris Godwin is one of those impact players that could hit the open marker this spring, but he might end up receiving the franchise tag.

During this Tuesday’s edition of Get Up on ESPN, Darlington made his case for Godwin getting the franchise tag this offseason.

“Chris Godwin makes the most sense in a lot of ways,” Darlington said. “This is the guy that hasn’t gotten paid yet. He’s going to look for that big-dollar contract. Whether he can get that done now, he could definitely get it done elsewhere. Whether he can get it done with the Bucs is basically their decision.”

Darlington also said Brady’s opinion of Godwin could dictate what the Buccaneers do. If he wants Godwin around for the 2021 season, the front office will make it happen.

“It will not surprise me at all if, when Jason Licht goes to Tom Brady and says, ‘How much does Chris Godwin mean to you?’ That could dictate the ultimate decision here.”

Despite missing multiple games this past season, Godwin had 65 receptions for 840 yards and seven touchdowns.

Godwin has quickly become one of the most versatile wideouts in the game. The Buccaneers will eventually have to break the bank open for the Penn State product if they want to keep him around for the long haul.