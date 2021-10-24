Bucs Reveal What Fan Received For Returning Tom Brady’s Ball

Tom Brady hit another career milestone in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 38-3 win over the Chicago Bears this afternoon.

One of Brady’s three touchdown passes for Mike Evans was the 600th of his esteemed career. Evans, who was unaware of the feat, accidentally threw the ball into the stands.

Byron Kennedy, a Bucs fan who was in attendance, caught Evans’ toss. Kennedy, a resident at Largo Medical Center, willingly gave the ball back to Brady so he could have the memento.

According to Greg Auman of the The Athletic, Kennedy received another game ball and a $1,000 gift card to the Buccaneers’ team shop.

Here’s Bucs fan Byron Kennedy of St. Petersburg with the original game ball he got from Mike Evans in the end zone and gave back to the team, since it was Tom Brady’s 600th career touchdown. He got a replacement game ball as well. pic.twitter.com/UBwJC5iuCp — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 24, 2021

In addition to the replacement game ball, the Bucs gave fan Byron Kennedy a $1,000 gift card to their team store for returning the ball from Tom Brady’s 600th career touchdown pass … — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 24, 2021

Good for Kennedy for giving the ball back, but honestly, that’s a bargain for the Bucs if that’s all he got in return. Selling the ball would have netted a lot more, and he definitely could have asked for–and gotten more–from the team.

Bucs negotiated with a fan to get the 600th TD ball back for Tom Brady/HOF. Guy swapped it for another ball and "some kind of signed jersey" per @tracywolfson. Nantz and Romo absolutely killing him. "That's a bad deal." "That's a TERRIBLE deal!" — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 24, 2021

At this point, Brady is just padding his lead on the all-time passing touchdowns list. He’s got 30 more than Drew Brees, who has the second-most all-time and almost 200 more than Aaron Rodgers, the next-best active quarterback.

It would not surprise us to see Brady get to 700 touchdown passes, especially if he’s serious about playing until he’s 50.