Bucs Reveal What Fan Received For Returning Tom Brady’s Ball

Tom Brady in the warmups before the Falcons game.TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Tom Brady hit another career milestone in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 38-3 win over the Chicago Bears this afternoon.

One of Brady’s three touchdown passes for Mike Evans was the 600th of his esteemed career. Evans, who was unaware of the feat, accidentally threw the ball into the stands.

Byron Kennedy, a Bucs fan who was in attendance, caught Evans’ toss. Kennedy, a resident at Largo Medical Center, willingly gave the ball back to Brady so he could have the memento.

According to Greg Auman of the The Athletic, Kennedy received another game ball and a $1,000 gift card to the Buccaneers’ team shop.

Good for Kennedy for giving the ball back, but honestly, that’s a bargain for the Bucs if that’s all he got in return. Selling the ball would have netted a lot more, and he definitely could have asked for–and gotten more–from the team.

At this point, Brady is just padding his lead on the all-time passing touchdowns list. He’s got 30 more than Drew Brees, who has the second-most all-time and almost 200 more than Aaron Rodgers, the next-best active quarterback.

It would not surprise us to see Brady get to 700 touchdown passes, especially if he’s serious about playing until he’s 50.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.