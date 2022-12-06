Bucs Fans Are Furious At Todd Bowles Tonight

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles walks onto the field before the regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 25, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have sleepwalked through their Monday night matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

So far, the Bucs have managed only three points and trail New Orleans 16-3 late in the fourth quarter. The crowd at Raymond James Stadium took out its frustration on head coach Todd Bowles moments ago.

With Tampa Bay facing 4th-and-10 from its own 25 with 7:06 left in the fourth quarter, Bowles elected to punt the ball back to the Saints, even though Tom Brady tried to convince his coach to go for it.

As soon as it was clear that Bowles had overruled Brady and the Bucs were going to punt it, the boo birds came out in force.

"You deserve those boos, offense, Leftwich and Bowles," added Bucs podcaster Ken Barrett.

We've seen the Bucs struggle offensively for much of this season, and the Saints have seemingly had Tampa Bay's number in recent years. Still, this sort of offensive ineptitude is staggering.

If New Orleans hangs on, the Saints will be just one-half game back of the Bucs with five weeks left.