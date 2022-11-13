Bucs Fans Are Furious With Byron Leftwich On Sunday

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich before the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has been a target of criticism from Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans throughout the season.

That blowback was cranked up to a high level during the third quarter of this morning's game between the Bucs and Seahawks in Germany.

With his offense in a rhythm and driving deep in Seattle territory, Leftwich dialed up an ill-fated halfback pass attempt for Leonard Fournette.

It didn't go well.

The social media second-guessing was immediate and deafening.

"Was that the worst play call of Byron Leftwich’s career?" asked one TB fan.

"Byron Leftwich was having a pretty decent day. And then reminds us he is Byron Leftwich," said The Draft Network's J.C. Cornell, a Bucs fan.

"Byron Leftwich just gave Seattle their only momentum of the entire game for absolutely no reason," a third fan offered.

"The one time Byron Leftwich gets creative on 1st Down … he dials up a throwback downfield to a 45-year-old in a knee brace," said sports bettor Payne Insider.

Fortunately for Leftwich, the Bucs forced a turnover on Seattle's ensuing possession. Now, Tampa Bay is again driving and looking to effectively ice the game.

You can watch Bucs-Seahawks on NFL Network.