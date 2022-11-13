Bucs Fans Are Furious With Byron Leftwich On Sunday
Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has been a target of criticism from Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans throughout the season.
That blowback was cranked up to a high level during the third quarter of this morning's game between the Bucs and Seahawks in Germany.
With his offense in a rhythm and driving deep in Seattle territory, Leftwich dialed up an ill-fated halfback pass attempt for Leonard Fournette.
It didn't go well.
The social media second-guessing was immediate and deafening.
"Was that the worst play call of Byron Leftwich’s career?" asked one TB fan.
"Byron Leftwich was having a pretty decent day. And then reminds us he is Byron Leftwich," said The Draft Network's J.C. Cornell, a Bucs fan.
"Byron Leftwich just gave Seattle their only momentum of the entire game for absolutely no reason," a third fan offered.
"The one time Byron Leftwich gets creative on 1st Down … he dials up a throwback downfield to a 45-year-old in a knee brace," said sports bettor Payne Insider.
Fortunately for Leftwich, the Bucs forced a turnover on Seattle's ensuing possession. Now, Tampa Bay is again driving and looking to effectively ice the game.
