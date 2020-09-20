Bucs Fans Are Loving Pregame Video Of QB Tom Brady

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a tough start to the 2020 season, losing to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback appears to be ready to go in Week 2.

Brady will make his home debut in Tampa Bay this afternoon. The Bucs are set to take on the Carolina Panthers.

The former New England Patriots quarterback showed up to the stadium more than four hours before kickoff. He’s ready to go.

It’s 8:30. Tom Brady is in the building for his home opener. pic.twitter.com/DckxZ8GM39 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 20, 2020

FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd is all over the Bucs today.

“When Tom Brady loses in Week 1, have you seen what he does in his next game? He never loses, like ever,” Cowherd said. “Last week, Brady faced the best defense in the division – this week, the worst. Last week, Tampa had a punt blocked – won’t happen again. Tom Brady had a pick-six – won’t happen again.”

“And the thing about Tampa to watch here, their defense was actually really good…don’t get caught up in losing first week to the Saints. They should have. Carolina’s defense is bad and really bad on the back end. Tommy wins by 10, 30-20 Buccaneers.”

Will Cowherd be proven right?

Tampa Bay and Carolina are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.