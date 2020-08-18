Bucs Fans Are Loving Mike Evans’ Comment On Tom Brady

Tom Brady seemingly hasn’t wasted any time in endearing himself to his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates.

Brady has only worked out with his new team a handful of times officially, and yesterday was the first padded practice of training camp. Still, the 43-year-old has apparently been making his presence felt.

In fact, star wide receiver Mike Evans told ESPN that Brady is already establishing himself as one of his favorite teammates, and it’s not just because of his skill set and impressive resume.

“He’s the GOAT, on and off the field. It’s crazy. He’s a superstar — the most accomplished player in our game in history, and he’s just like everybody else,” Evans said. “He just works extremely hard, he’s always taking care of his body. He loves his family. He loves family time. He’s just cool. He’s a real down-to-earth guy. “He’s already up there as one of my favorite teammates, and we’ve only had a few practices together. So that says a lot. I’m learning a lot from him and hopefully we can tear it up this year.”

As great as Brady is, there’s always an adjustment period when joining a new team, especially when you’ve spent two decades with your previous one.

Recently, Joe Montana outlined what his own experience was like switching teams late in his career and what Brady will have to do in Tampa Bay.

“When you get there [a new place] it’s always a little nerve-wracking when you first walk in, no matter how much success you’ve had,” Montana told The Spun last week. “You’re in there with a new team. You know some of the guys but you don’t really know them. All he has to do is just be himself. They just want to see that he can still play, and obviously he still can.”

With no preseason games this year, we’ll get our first look at Tom Brady and the Bucs on September 13 when they take on the New Orleans Saints.