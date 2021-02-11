Look: Bucs Fans Are Raising Money To Troll New Orleans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t done celebrating their Super Bowl championship just yet. Next up on their victory tour is a trip to New Orleans – well, sort of.

Over the past few days, Buccaneers fans have been promoting a GoFundMe for a “WE DAT” billboard with Tom Brady’s face on it that would go up in New Orleans. This would obviously be a jab at the Saints’ popular phrase “Who Dat?”

New Orleans and Tampa Bay had a fierce rivalry this past season. The Saints beat the Buccaneers by double digits in both regular-season meetings, but Brady and Co. found a way to win the third matchup when it mattered most.

As of now, the GoFundMe page for this billboard has raised over $3,600. That’s actually more than what the fans were hoping to raise.

Here’s how the “WE DAT” billboard would look in New Orleans:

The people who organized this fundraiser had a pretty funny explanation for why they want to do this.

“The Loose Cannons think New Orleans needs a reminder of what happened when the games REALLY mattered,” Samer Ali and Christian Perez said. “So, why not a billboard in the middle of New Orleans?”

If this billboard proposal does go through, New Orleans might have to petition to take it down. There’s just no way that passionate fan base would be OK with this.