NFL World Reacts To The Major Bucs Free Agency News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the big winners of the start of the NFL’s unofficial free agency period.

The legal tampering window began at noon E.T. on Monday, allowing players to negotiate with teams and agree to tentative deals. The Buccaneers have reportedly already landed a big one.

Shaquil Barrett has reportedly informed NFL insider Josina Anderson that he will be going back to Tampa Bay.

“I am going back to Tampa,” he told Anderson.

Text from #Bucs LB Shaq Barrett just now: "I am going back to Tampa." #Donedecision. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 15, 2021

This is a huge get for the Tampa Bay defense. Barrett was among the best pass rushers in the game during the 2020 season.

Most total pressures this season:

1. Aaron Donald – 105

2. Shaq Barrett – 97 No other player had more than 75 pic.twitter.com/XvrF65J6Hx — PFF (@PFF) March 15, 2021

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter had the contract details.

“Buccaneers are giving Shaq Barrett a four-year deal worth up $72 million that includes $36 million fully guaranteed,” he tweeted.

Buccaneers are giving Shaq Barrett a four-year deal worth up $72 million that includes $36 million fully guaranteed, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus told ESPN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

We probably should have seen this coming, though.

Barrett left a telling comment on Tom Brady‘s Instagram post when he announced his contract news over the weekend.

Always a good sign: Tom Brady posts on Instagram about “keeping the band together” and Shaq Barrett comments with a “yessir.” pic.twitter.com/0NDbkzWZlm — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 12, 2021

The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, defeating the Chiefs, and now they’re the big winners of free agency.

Tampa Bay #Buccaneers won free agency before it even started. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 15, 2021

Tom Brady and the Bucs will be primed for another Super Bowl run next season, it appears.